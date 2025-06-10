Check out the first sign of life from Ready or Not: Here I Come

Dansk
The 2019 horror film Ready or Not was a huge success, recouping the cost of filming and marketing several times over. Despite long talk of a sequel, it took six years before filming began (as we previously reported).
And now we get the first sign of life from Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, as actresses Samara Weaving (who starred in the first film) and Kathryn Newton reveal via Instagram that filming has wrapped and provide us with a first look at their respective characters - which doesn't reveal much other than that it looks like it's going to get really gory.
April 10, 2026 is the premiere date in cinemas.