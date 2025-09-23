Check out the first poster for Hideo Kojima's espionage thriller Physint

HQ

After introducing us to Strand-type games and dipping his toes into horror with the exciting OD made alongside director Jordan Peele, it seems Kojima is slightly returning to his roots with an espionage game in Physint.

The game, which was so far shrouded entirely in mystery, has got its first poster revealed as part of the Kojima Productions 10th Anniversary Celebrations. In the poster, we see a silhouetted main character, their body splitting a white background from a dark cityscape, with the line "Here Comes the Feeling" written as the poster's tagline.

We have no idea what that really means and, knowing Kojima, by the time we've finished the game we might not know either. We also got a cast reveal for some of the actors in the project, which include Charlee Fraser, Don Lee, and Minami Hamabe.