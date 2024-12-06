Check out the first poster for 28 Years Later

HQ

We've yet to see a trailer for the upcoming third film in the 28 Days Later franchise, or even learn much of substance about this flick, despite the fact that it has already finished filming and it is getting ever more ready for its arrival in June 2025.

What does seem to be the case however is that this will soon be changing, as now Sony Pictures has debuted the first poster for the film, and if this marketing move is anything of similarity to other films, it probably means a trailer is almost here.

A reasonable guess is that we'll learn more about the film over the weekend, because CCXP is being held in Brazil over the next few days, where it has also been noted that Superman is present to some degree, suggesting that we could even be getting a glimpse at this DC Universe flick before next week kicks off.

As per 28 Years Later, the movie stars a really impressive cast, including a few returning names, with Cillian Murphy, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O'Connell making up the ranks. It is being directed by Danny Boyle and it's currently planned to arrive in cinemas on June 20, 2025. Check out the poster below.