Check out the first photos from Clayface

One upcoming DC project we haven't heard much about is Clayface. It doesn't seem to be an easygoing story, but rather a body horror-oriented project written by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020), Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher), who really knows how to scare people.

We already knew that Tom Rhys Harries would play Matt Hagen (Clayface), a promising actor who has been attacked and disfigured. He naturally wants to fix this and embarks on alternative treatment, which will likely have disastrous consequences.

Clayface is being filmed in Liverpool, where images from the set have now emerged on Threads showing a damaged Matt Hagen (immediately after the attack?) and him wearing some kind of Phantom of the Opera-inspired mask.

Clayface premieres in theaters on September 11, 2026, and is not a standalone story but an official part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's newly launched DCU.



