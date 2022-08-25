Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

New Tales from the Borderlands
Check out the first New Tales From the Borderlands trailer

It isn't too long until the game debuts.

Tales from the Borderlands in 2014 was in many ways Telltale Games' swan song; their last truly acclaimed game. They then went into the grave and were bought by LCG Entertainment, but that didn't stop Gearbox Entertainment, the owner of the Borderlands brand, from developing a literal new Tales from the Borderlands.

Randy Pitchford, the founder of Gearbox, took to the stage at Gamescom tonight and told us that what we can expect is brand new characters and a brand new story, from the looks of it, completely uncoupled from the previous game. In addition, many of the original's screenwriters have been hired to ensure that the quality and tone are of the same standard in the sequel.

The release is already just under two months out, on October 21, and the formats are all you can imagine. Watch the trailer below.

