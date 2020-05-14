Check out the first Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath gameplay trailer

You watching Advertisements

As you might remember from last weeks announcement, Mortal Kombat 11 is about to get a pretty major expansion called Aftermath. It is being released on May 26 and has a surprisingly steep price-tag of €39,99 (and you still need the base game), but you do get a whole lot for your money.

The expansion includes a new campaign, new fighters (including Robocop), new stages, new Fatalities, the return of Friendships and a whole lot more. Now we have gotten the first gameplay trailer from Aftermath, which you can find below. Unsurprisingly, the trailer includes a whole lot of gore - especially from Robocop when he shows creative ways to use his classic Auto 9 to spread law and order.

Check it out below. It looks like Mortal Kombat alright, and that's the way we want it.