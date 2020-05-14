Cookies

Mortal Kombat 11

Check out the first Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath gameplay trailer

Want to learn more about what the massive Aftermath expansion holds? Check out the new trailer.

As you might remember from last weeks announcement, Mortal Kombat 11 is about to get a pretty major expansion called Aftermath. It is being released on May 26 and has a surprisingly steep price-tag of €39,99 (and you still need the base game), but you do get a whole lot for your money.

The expansion includes a new campaign, new fighters (including Robocop), new stages, new Fatalities, the return of Friendships and a whole lot more. Now we have gotten the first gameplay trailer from Aftermath, which you can find below. Unsurprisingly, the trailer includes a whole lot of gore - especially from Robocop when he shows creative ways to use his classic Auto 9 to spread law and order.

Check it out below. It looks like Mortal Kombat alright, and that's the way we want it.

Mortal Kombat 11

