Check out the first look at EA Sports PGA Tour

Following the decision to delay and push EA Sports PGA Tour from spring 2022 to spring 2023, we've been eagerly awaiting a chance to check out how EA is serving up this new era of golf games. While we still don't know exactly when the title will be coming, EA has now dropped a teaser trailer for the golf game, giving a very brief look at the title, some of the golfers, and some of the courses you can compete at.

The trailer doesn't really provide much extra information relating to the game, so we're still working with previous news that expressed this title will be the only golfing game to offer up all four major championships in one spot.

As for how all of this will work, with EA Sports PGA Tour hopefully coming within the next six months or so (i.e. before the end of spring 2023), it shouldn't be too long before further gameplay and information is dished out.

EA Sports PGA Tour will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.