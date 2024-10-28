Check out the first images of the Avalanche founder's new game

Just over five years ago, Avalanche founder Christofer Sundberg left the company to found the Liquid Swords studio, named after Wu Tang Clan member GZA's debut album. Now they've shown off the first (compelling, to say the least) images of their upcoming, as yet unnamed title.

The game, developed in Unreal Engine 5, boasts open-world gameplay similar to what we expect from Avalanche Studios in games like Just Cause. However, Liquid Swords has been clear that it is not a Grand Theft Auto challenger.

User dave_doomy on X: "Being a competitor to GTA 6 will be difficult but I wish you guys best of luck in the further development of the project @CHSundberg."

To which Liquid Swords replied: "Thanks for the support! We have no plans to be a competitor to GTA or make a GTA-type game. Keep watching this space."

So much for that analogy. And so far, that's basically all we know. Enjoy the images below.