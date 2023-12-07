Check out the first images from the upcoming Donald Trump film The Apprentice

HQ

As we know, former US President Donald Trump started his career as a real estate magnate in the shadow of his father, something that we will soon follow in the upcoming film The Apprentice. In the lead role we see Sebastian Stan, perhaps best known from the Marvel films as Bucky Barnes, but here representing Donald Trump in his younger days, long before politics came into the picture.

The first images from the filming (thanks, Page Six) has now made their way online, and we have to say that it all looks really good. In addition to Stan, we will also see contributions from Maria Bakalova as Ivanka and Jeremy Strong as lawyer Roy Cohn. The film is directed by Ali Abbasi, who was also behind Sweden's Oscar entry Border a few years ago. When exactly The Apprentice might premiere is still unclear but we will keep our eyes and ears open!

