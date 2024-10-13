Check out the first images from the horror movie version of Snow White

HQ

The Seven Dwarfs are the latest in a line of old Disney licenses being reimagined as an adult-only horror film. A fate that has also befallen Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Bambi, and many others. In fact, an entirely new film universe is being planned around several of Disney's old characters, which now belong to the public domain and can therefore be used by anyone without fear of legal action.

The Seven Dwarfs follows in the same bloody footsteps and promises to showcase a group of extremely sadistic, short-tempered little miscreants who make life miserable for those unfortunate enough to visit their forest.

The film premieres next March and looks to be both dark and bloody, judging by the first two images the team has chosen to reveal, which you can check out below.

