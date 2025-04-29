English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Witcher

Check out the first images from the fifth season of Netflix's The Witcher

The fourth season isn't even out yet, but Netflix is already looking to wrap up a fifth.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As we all know, the Netflix showrunners of The Witcher disagreed with lead actor Henry Cavill about how much liberty they "should" take in interpreting the source material, leading the former Superman star to refuse to renew his contract for the fourth season of the hit series. This led Netflix to offer eternal woodsman Liam Hemsworth the role of Geralt of Rivia, instead, and now the first images from the filming of season five has made its way online.

What do you think the new Geralt looks like?

The Witcher
The Witcher

Related texts



Loading next content