Check out the first images from the fifth season of Netflix's The Witcher

As we all know, the Netflix showrunners of The Witcher disagreed with lead actor Henry Cavill about how much liberty they "should" take in interpreting the source material, leading the former Superman star to refuse to renew his contract for the fourth season of the hit series. This led Netflix to offer eternal woodsman Liam Hemsworth the role of Geralt of Rivia, instead, and now the first images from the filming of season five has made its way online.

What do you think the new Geralt looks like?