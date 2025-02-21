Check out the first images from Murderbot starring Alexander Skarsgård

HQ

Apple has announced that its new series based on Martha Wells' award-winning book series, The Murderbot Diaries, will premiere on May 16 this year. The series will consist of ten episodes, with the first two released on the premiere date, followed by a new episode every Friday until the season finale on July 11.

The lead role of the self-aware android is played by none other than Alexander Skarsgård, who also co-produces the series created by siblings Chris and Paul Weitz, known for About a Boy and other films. In addition to Skarsgård, the cast includes names like Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones, and Tamara Podemski.

The synopsis reads as follows:

A sentient security android that calls itself Murderbot must hide its ability for free thought whilst completing dangerous assignments and is simultaneously drawn to humans and appalled at their weakness.