Check out the first images from Batman: Caped Crusader

As you may know, DC has been working on a new animated Batman series for quite some time, along with heavy hitters like Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Ed Brubaker. The idea is to return to the slightly darker and more original version Batman we met in Batman: The Animated Series - but now intended for an adult audience.

The series is called Batman: Caped Crusader and Timm has previously said:

"It kind of goes back to the original principles of the show that we originally came up with in the early '90s. There were certain limitations on what we could do in terms of adult content; in terms of violence and adult themes. My idea is basically to say, 'OK, it's 1990 again, I get to do what I want to do this time, and I got JJ and Matt backing me up.

Now we've got our first official look at the series via a series of images shared on X, which reveal, among other things, a Harley Quinn with a design very different from what we've become used to in recent years. It is also confirmed that the series premieres on Prime Video on August 1.