Check out the first image of Harrison Ford from the Indiana Jones 5 set

A couple of years ago, Harrison Ford once again starred as the probably second most iconic role he's ever had when he played Han Solo in the new Star Wars trilogy. Currently, he is recording a new movie with his most iconic role - and that is of course Indiana Jones 5.

Now an image from the set has leaked online and shows that not even the famous archaeologist Dr. Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones Jr. can be amongst people without a mask during these pandemic times. While it doesn't reveal really anything besides the fact that Ford is wearing the classic outfit again and looking as awesome as ever, it's good to know the recordings are taking place.