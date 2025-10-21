Check out the first image from the Magic Knight Rayearth reboot

If you are a fan of classic manga and anime, you are likely familiar with Clamp, a group of female creators who have produced hits such as X, Cardcaptor Sakura, and Chobits over the years - but they are probably best known for Magic Knight Rayearth.

The manga became immensely popular and resulted in an equally popular anime (both film and TV series) in the mid-90s, as well as a variety of video games. However, beyond the memories of fans and re-releases, it has been very quiet around the series since then. That's why many people were extremely happy when it recently became clear that some kind of reboot is in the works.

Although there are still many questions surrounding the project, it has been confirmed that it will be a TV series premiering in 2026. And now the first real image has been released, giving us a glimpse of the updated look.

If you want to keep track of all the latest announcements, there is already an official website (which is still fairly empty apart from the image below). We will, of course, report on all the big developments.