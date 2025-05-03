Check Out the First Image from Avatar: Fire and Ash

HQ

The third and long-promised epic, emotional, and game-changing chapter in the Avatar saga is just under six months away, and now we've been treated to the first official image from the production. In it, we see Zoe Saldaña's character Neytiri, bow drawn and eyes filled with sorrow and fury—something the actress delved deeper into during a conversation with Empire, where she said:

"Because the pain doesn't really have anywhere to go, and doesn't go away, rage can also come from it. The Sullys are going to be tested as a family. Not only would everything that's happening compel her to question the bond she has with her husband. But also her bond with herself, her people, her land, and the way the Na'vi are. She's going to question everything."

James Cameron also commented on Zoe's performance as Neytiri in the film and didn't hold back on the praise:

"Zoe is incandescent in this film. With Emilia Pérez, she's finally getting recognized as the top-tier actor we've always known she is. But in Fire and Ash, that goes way beyond what you've seen before."

Check out the image below. Avatar: Fire and Ash premieres December 19 this year.

Are you looking forward to Fire and Ash, or are you feeling burned out on the Avatar universe?