Check out the first He-Man and the Masters of the Universe trailer

Masters of the Universe: Revelation was released on Netflix last month and was widely loved by critics, but had a way more mixed reception amongst fans who thought it was about Teela rather than He-Man. Well, this wasn't the only He-Man related project Netflix has planned, as they are also launching He-Man and the Masters of the Universe on September 16.

This is a revival (or even reboot) of the original series and entirely made with CG animation. This means we get to meet Prince Adam and his friends fighting against Skeletor who really, really wants Castle Grayskull for himself.

While the production values seem kind of low, there's no doubt this new He-Man and the Masters of the Universe seems to have all the corny charm intact from the 80's original series, and this time it really is all about He-Man. Check out the first trailer below: