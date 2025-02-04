Check out the first gameplay from the new Battlefield

HQ

There's a lot of pressure on the new Battlefield. Considering that the previous two entries in the franchise haven't been received too well by fans, many think it's time for the series to pull itself up by its bootstraps and impress us again.

After a few short glimpses, we've now got our first look at gameplay from the new Battlefield title, although admittedly this is another short glimpse too. At the end of the trailer showcasing Battlefield Labs, we get a few seconds of pre-alpha footage of Battlefield, showing some raucous explosions and the classic Levolution.

Battlefield Labs is a new testing environment where fans can get a chance to check out the game early. The first tests in Battlefield Labs are set to go live in a few weeks, and will allow you to see what Battlefield Studios have been cooking.