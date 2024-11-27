Check out the first full-length Squid Game: Season 2 trailer

HQ

Normally we can't wait for Christmas, but this year we're almost looking forward to it being over. On December 26, Squid Game: Season 2 premieres, as the mildly violent children's games continue in search of a 45.6 billion won prize pool.

Squid Game became a worldwide phenomenon when it premiered in 2021, shattering every Netflix record imaginable. Whether season two will be as popular remains to be seen - but we can tell from a brand new trailer that it looks very promising. Check it out for yourself below.