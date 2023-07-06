Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Check out the first episode of Sonic Prime for free

Sonic the Hedgehog and Shadow starts their new adventure in space.

As you might know, the second season of Sonic Prime premieres next week on Amazon Prime. But why wait until then? You can actually enjoy the first episode already as it has been released on Youtube. It's called Avoid the Void and is described like this:

"Shadow ambushes Sonic in the void of the Shatterverse to confront his rival about the destruction of Green Hill — and take matters into his own hands."

The second season premieres on July 13, and if the first episode is anything to go by, it seems like we're getting more of what made the first season so good and even better production values. Check it out below.

