Check out the first episode of Knuckles for free

HQ

Paramount+ has just welcomed Knuckles. Idris Elba is back as the red echidna in the first Sonic TV show spin-off from the movies. If you're not yet a Paramount+ subscriber, you can get an early taste of the series, as the full first episode has been uploaded to Paramount's YouTube channel.

The first episode runs for just over half an hour, and features an appearance from Sonic and Tails. If you're looking for a more in-depth look at Knuckles, or you don't even know whether the first episode is worth a shot, take a look at our review here.