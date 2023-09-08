Check out the first EA Sports UFC 5 trailer

As promised a few days ago, EA has now released the first trailer for their upcoming UFC fighting game EA Sports UFC 5.

EA says we can look forward to everything "from unrivalled graphics upgrades to all-new damage systems and doctor stoppages that affect gameplay in truly authentic fashion". There's also a Real Impact System in place that supposedly will bring the fights to life, as "cuts and strikes absorbed can affect mobility, defence, stamina, and more".

There are also plenty of other things revealed, like how they will keep the content fresh with things like Alter Egos offering "new versions of your favorite fighters to play with every month".

A gameplay reveal is coming "soon", and the game will be released on October 27, a month that probably didn't need anymore hot games - but more is better so we are not complaining at all. Check out the video below.