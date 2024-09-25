Check out the expansion The Lake House for Alan Wake II

HQ

It's just over a minute of footage and we already knew that the Alan Wake II expansion The Lake House will be released in October. But a few unpleasant scenes can certainly increase the excitement for those who have longed for this expansion to Alan and Saga's acclaimed adventure. Here is the description:

"Dive into a harrowing survival horror experience with the latest expansion for Alan Wake 2, set in an eerie new location on the shores of Cauldron Lake. Within the Federal Bureau of Control's research station, the Lake House, a catastrophic event has occurred, where reckless experiments have caused reality to collide with the Dark Place.

This expansion unfolds parallel to the main game, putting you in the shoes of FBC agent Kiran Estevez, portrayed by Janina Gavankar."

A first mysterious trailer is below.