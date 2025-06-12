Check out the epic trailer for the third season of Foundation

HQ

We're out of time. The Cleonic Empire has weakened, the Foundation has grown strong - but a new galactic threat looms on the horizon in the form of warlord The Mule. A seemingly formidable opponent, played by Pilou Asbæk, with plans to dominate the galaxy.

For this third season, the cast has expanded considerably, with several new names such as Cherry Jones, Troy Kotsur, Synnøve Karlsen and Cody Fern. Of course, several of the previous cast members are also returning, including Jared Harris, Lee Pace and Laura Birn, and Apple has set the premiere date for 11 July. Take a look at the trailer below.