Check out the epic and action packed sci-fi trailer from No Law

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The Ascent had a few issues at launch, but still offered a unique sci-fi adventure proving that the Swedish studio Neon Giant really knew its way around cyberpunk. After the game received a much-needed dose of love, it came into its own and emerged as a memorable action-adventure.

The reason we're mentioning this is that Neon Giant is coming back soon with a new sci-fi adventure, and this time it looks like it will feature truly lavish production values. We're talking about No Law, which takes place in the dystopian, neo-steampunk city of Port Desire, controlled by the mafia and gangs.

No Law was showcased during Opening Night Live, and you can check out the game in the video below. As you can see, it's a first-person game this time around, and it appears to offer both action and stealth. It's set to be released next year and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.