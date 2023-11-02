Check out the eight new tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

HQ

Back in September, we got a first sneak peak of the final eight tracks that is going to be added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Back then, Nintendo only said they would arrive "winter", but now we have a firm release date - and the first proper trailer showing a good look on everything new.

So when will it arrive? It turns out the Acorn Cup and Spiny Cup (four tracks each) launches on November 9, and this will be the sixth and final wave of DLC for the game, bringing the number of tracks to a whopping 96. You can either buy them as a pack called Booster Course Pass, but they are included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as well.

Besides the track, we also get Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette as new drivers plus a couple of cosmetic items and a Music Player. You can check the full list of all the new tracks below the video.

Acorn Cup



Rome Avanti (from Mario Kart Tour)



DK Mountain (from Mario Kart: Double Dash)



Daisy Circuit (from Mario Kart Wii)



Pirahna Plant Cove (new)



Spiny Cup

