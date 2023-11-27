Check out the documentary on how NHL 94 was made

HQ

The world's greatest hockey game of all-time? Well, NHL 94 is definitely one of the most beloved, that much is clear - and now Noclip, headed by Danny O'Dwyer, has released an hour-long documentary on how the game was made. As with previous documentaries from the channel, it's a deep dive that leaves no stone unturned, peppered with interesting interviews, archive footage and everything else you can think of. So, grab a drink, plonk yourself on the sofa and enjoy an (almost) hour of superb gaming history.

What are your favourite memories from NHL 94?