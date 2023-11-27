Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Check out the documentary on how NHL 94 was made

The video is almost an hour in length and explores the history of the beloved title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The world's greatest hockey game of all-time? Well, NHL 94 is definitely one of the most beloved, that much is clear - and now Noclip, headed by Danny O'Dwyer, has released an hour-long documentary on how the game was made. As with previous documentaries from the channel, it's a deep dive that leaves no stone unturned, peppered with interesting interviews, archive footage and everything else you can think of. So, grab a drink, plonk yourself on the sofa and enjoy an (almost) hour of superb gaming history.

What are your favourite memories from NHL 94?

Check out the documentary on how NHL 94 was made


Loading next content