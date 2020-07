You're watching Advertisements

Exactly how it will work is currently unknown, but as we could tell you in our preview last week, Halo Infinite will feature a day/night cycle.

Now, the fairly known Xbox insider Klobrille has shared an image on Twitter where a Warthog, some trees and Halo structures (and the Halo itself) can be viewed in what seems to be in the middle of the day and later at the evening from almost the same angle.

You can see the comparison below.