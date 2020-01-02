Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Check out the box art for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing fans from across the globe are counting down the weeks to the release of New Horizons in March and now, the box art for the game has been shown.

Nintendo has officially revealed the official box art for the Japanese edition of the next game in the Animal Crossing series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As you can see below, there will be new characters to meet (that beaver seems like a nice guy!), but also old favourites like Isabelle and Harvey to hang out with.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was supposed to be released late 2019, but was delayed to avoid crunch time for the employees.

What do you think of the cover and the artwork, and do you think we'll be getting the same version in Europe?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Related texts



Loading next content