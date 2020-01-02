Check out the box art for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo has officially revealed the official box art for the Japanese edition of the next game in the Animal Crossing series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As you can see below, there will be new characters to meet (that beaver seems like a nice guy!), but also old favourites like Isabelle and Harvey to hang out with.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was supposed to be released late 2019, but was delayed to avoid crunch time for the employees.

What do you think of the cover and the artwork, and do you think we'll be getting the same version in Europe?