Yesterday we got the first two images from the upcoming Borderlands movie, which gave us a better look at the main cast. But Lionsgate had bigger plans, and a couple of hours later, they also released the official movie poster as well as a very tiny teaser, while telling us that a first trailer arrives later today (Wednesday).

We will off course show you the trailer as soon as it it released, but until then, check out the teaser and poster below. Borderlands premieres in theaters on August 9.