Check out the Black Adam TV spot

With less that a month to go until the premiere of Black Adam, in which we will get to meet Dwayne Johnson's interpretation of the infamous DC antihero, Warner and DC has now released the TV spot. If you do watch linear TV, you will surely see this one a lot, but otherwise, you can check it out in the tweet below.

Black Adam will be released on October 21 in theaters, and we will be back with a review as soon as possible.