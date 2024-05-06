Check out the beginning of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

HQ

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD launches late next month as a perfect title to enjoy on your vacation. It's a complete remake of Luigi's Mansion 2, which was originally released for Nintendo 3DS in 2013 and seemingly one of the biggest titles for Switch this year (few new major games announced, likely due to Nintendo saving them for the Switch successor).

If you want to find out how this adventure starts, we now have a brand new trailer in store for you. Check out Mario's cowardly little brother on his own spooky adventures in the video below, and the game launches on June 27.