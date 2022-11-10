Check out the Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration games

HQ

The upcoming Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is pretty unique. It's not aimed at any special genre, console or anything like that - but rather the celebration of Atari's 50th anniversary. They made the first really successful console with Atari 2600 and was also a serious computer competitor in the 80's.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration offers over 90 games from eight different formats and also six new versions of old classics. If you would like to know where it all began for the video game world of today, you should absolutely check this out when it launches later this month for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

Here is the official presentation and further down is a video demonstrating the new games in this massive collection:

"Far more than just a collection of games, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is a true interactive history of the iconic publisher and a celebration of the small team in Silicon Valley who combined their creativity, curiosity, and passion, resulting in what would be Atari. Through an immersive linear timeline, players access a trove of over 90 video games organized by era, as well as various files and assets, including early development sketches, hardware schematics, internal memos, images, videos, and other "artifacts," much of which have never been accessible by the public."