The year is 50 B.C. and those pesky Romans have occupied all of Gaul, except for a tiny village. We're sure you know the story about Asterix and Obelix, and now the time has come to enjoy their adventures in what can only be described as a living comic.

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All was released a few days ago for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. We have a review brewing, but while waiting for it, check out the launch trailer below. Sure looks like good fun, doesn't it?