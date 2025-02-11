Check out the Ash Village from Avatar 3

HQ

In the first Avatar movie, it seemed that all of Pandora was covered in lush jungle, but as we learn more about James Cameron's vision for this world, we're seeing how diverse it is. As well as having plenty of life, it also has space for ruination, as shown in the Ash Village.

Speaking with Empire, production designer Dylan Cole explains that the Ash Village is different from anything we've seen before. "So much of the world of Pandora is rich and vibrant and full of life — this is just the exact opposite," he said.

A natural disaster befell the Ash Village, making it a grey, barren wasteland, but once its people lived similarly to the Omatikaya tribe in the first Avatar movie. The Na'Vi that live there still are full of anger and rage at the loss of their former lives, and they're looking to be a great lot of antagonists for the upcoming third film in the Avatar franchise.