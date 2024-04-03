Check out the announcement trailer for the amazing Jump Ship

Yesterday we could tell you a lot about the announcement of Keepsake Games' upcoming action fest Jump Ship, which is entirely based on PvE with a big focus on co-op, both when it comes to regular action, but also puzzle solving and actual flying of spaceships.

You can read more about what this rich package has to offer when it releases on an as yet unspecified release date for PC and Xbox Series S/X (included with Game Pass) at this link, but we also think you should check out the announcement trailer, which you can find below.