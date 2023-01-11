Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Children of Silentown
      Check out the Aim Lab Edition of the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace

      We've got our hands on the gaming mouse as part of the latest Quick Look episode.

      If you've been wanting to update your gaming mouse and have been wondering what the ultra-lightweight category has to offer, let us direct your attention to the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition.

      As part of our Quick Look series, we've been able to get our hands on this very device and have pulled together some thoughts about how it shapes up when in operation.

      Since it has been created with help from esports professionals and only weighs 54g, the mouse is designed for both flicking and tracking in games where accuracy and responsiveness are key. So, if that's the sort of device you've been searching for, be sure to watch the Quick Look video below to learn more about the gaming mouse.

