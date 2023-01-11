Check out the Aim Lab Edition of the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace

HQ

If you've been wanting to update your gaming mouse and have been wondering what the ultra-lightweight category has to offer, let us direct your attention to the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition.

As part of our Quick Look series, we've been able to get our hands on this very device and have pulled together some thoughts about how it shapes up when in operation.

Since it has been created with help from esports professionals and only weighs 54g, the mouse is designed for both flicking and tracking in games where accuracy and responsiveness are key. So, if that's the sort of device you've been searching for, be sure to watch the Quick Look video below to learn more about the gaming mouse.