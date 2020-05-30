Cookies

Thunder Force AC

Check out the action-packed launch trailer for Thunder Force AC

Sega has officially released its action game Thunder Force AC and, as per usual, a launch trailer accompanied it.

Listen up all fans of classic shoot 'em ups. Sega has now released Thunder Force AC for Nintendo Switch, which means stunning pixelated alien worlds, bombastic music and of course a whole lot of shooting.

It is based on the original game in the series but with several additions like unlockable ships from later Thunder Force titles and enhanced visuals. There's also HD Rumble support and save states, the latter will surely save you from finding grey hairs after playing.

Check out the brand new launch trailer below, as well as a couple of screenshots.

