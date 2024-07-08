Check out the action-packed teaser trailer for the F1 film

We finally have a first, highly anticipated sneak peek at the upcoming F1 film from Joseph Kosinski, the star director who gave the world Tron: Legacy, Top Gun: Maverick, and Oblivion among others. Made in a close collaboration with the FIA, F1 will appear exclusively on Apple's streaming service next summer following a theatrical run, and will see Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former retired driver who returns to the sport with fictional newcomer team AGPX.

In addition to Pitt, the film features Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies in various roles, as well as guest appearances from some of the sport's biggest names, including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz Jr, and many others. Check out the trailer and synopsis below.

Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s, has a horrible crash, forcing him to retire from Formula One and start racing in other disciplines. A Formula One team owner and friend (Javier Bardem) contacts Hayes and asks him to come out of retirement to mentor rookie prodigy Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) on the Apex Grand Prix team (APXGP).

Are you getting excited about F1?