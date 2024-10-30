Check out the action packed Redacted launch trailer

HQ

Back in the spring we learned that Striking Distance (The Callisto Protocol) was working on something completely new - which apparently wasn't The Callisto Protocol 2. At the time it was simply called Project Birdseye and it wasn't until Gamescom in August that we got a closer look at it and a confirmation that the game is called Redacted.

Despite a completely different style, both graphically and gameplay-wise, it takes place in the same world and in the same Black Iron Prison as The Callisto Protocol. It's finally time for the premiere tomorrow on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and we're working on a review, but will unfortunately need a few more days.

However, we've got a launch trailer for those who want to know more about this action-roguelike. Check out the Redacted video below.