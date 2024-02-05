English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero

Check out the action-packed new trailer for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

It shows many of the game's 24 playable characters in action.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While new Dragon Ball games have been released on a regular basis, including Dragon Ball: Kakarot, the upcoming Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is a spiritual successor to the classic Budokai and Tenkaichi games, much to the delight of many fans.

And the fact that the upcoming title contains a huge number of playable characters is of course a huge plus point. In fact, Spike Chunsoft has now revealed that the first 24 playable characters are all versions of either Goku or Vegeta. You can see these below:

  • Goku (Z - Early)

  • Goku (Z - Mid)

  • Goku (Z - Mid), Super Saiyan

  • Goku (Z - End)

  • Goku (Z - End), Super Saiyan

  • Goku (Z - End), Super Saiyan 2

  • Goku (Z - End), Super Saiyan 3

  • Goku (Super)

  • Goku (Z - Mid), Super Saiyan

  • Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God

  • Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

  • Vegeta (Z - Scouts)

  • Great Ape Vegeta

  • Vegeta (Z - Early)

  • Vegeta (Z - Early), Super Saiyan

  • Super Vegeta

  • Vegeta (Z - End)

  • Vegeta (Z - End), Super Saiyan

  • Vegeta (Z - End), Super Saiyan 2

  • Majin Vegeta

  • Vegeta (Super)

  • Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan

  • Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God

  • Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

    • Check out the new trailer below:

    HQ

    Related texts



    Loading next content