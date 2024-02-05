Check out the action-packed new trailer for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

HQ

While new Dragon Ball games have been released on a regular basis, including Dragon Ball: Kakarot, the upcoming Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is a spiritual successor to the classic Budokai and Tenkaichi games, much to the delight of many fans.

And the fact that the upcoming title contains a huge number of playable characters is of course a huge plus point. In fact, Spike Chunsoft has now revealed that the first 24 playable characters are all versions of either Goku or Vegeta. You can see these below:

Goku (Z - Early)

Goku (Z - Mid)

Goku (Z - Mid), Super Saiyan

Goku (Z - End)

Goku (Z - End), Super Saiyan

Goku (Z - End), Super Saiyan 2

Goku (Z - End), Super Saiyan 3

Goku (Super)

Goku (Z - Mid), Super Saiyan

Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God

Goku (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

Vegeta (Z - Scouts)

Great Ape Vegeta

Vegeta (Z - Early)

Vegeta (Z - Early), Super Saiyan

Super Vegeta

Vegeta (Z - End)

Vegeta (Z - End), Super Saiyan

Vegeta (Z - End), Super Saiyan 2

Majin Vegeta

Vegeta (Super)

Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan

Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God

Vegeta (Super), Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

Check out the new trailer below: