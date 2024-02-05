Check out the action-packed new trailer for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Follow us
While new Dragon Ball games have been released on a regular basis, including Dragon Ball: Kakarot, the upcoming Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is a spiritual successor to the classic Budokai and Tenkaichi games, much to the delight of many fans.
And the fact that the upcoming title contains a huge number of playable characters is of course a huge plus point. In fact, Spike Chunsoft has now revealed that the first 24 playable characters are all versions of either Goku or Vegeta. You can see these below:
Check out the new trailer below: