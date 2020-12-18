Check out the absolutely brutal The Callisto Protocol trailer

You're watching Advertisements

Glen Schofield is a true veteran in the video game industry, but he is probably mostly known as the creator and executive producer of the classic horror series Dead Space. During The Game Awards, he announced The Callisto Protocol, which vaguely seems to be a spiritual follower to the Dead Space series, with the goal of making it the most frightening game ever.

Judging from the reveal trailer, this just might succeed as it is clearly not for the faint hearted. Now we have received a longer cut of the first trailer, called 'Red Band Cinematic Trailer,' and let's just say it isn't for you if suffering and violence isn't up your alley...

The Callisto Protocol launches sometime in 2022, and while no formats are confirmed, we should probably expect at least PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the video below, and be prepared for some gruesome stuff.