Check out ten minutes of gameplay from Mindseye

Craving some tight and crispy gameplay from Leslie Benzies' upcoming Mindseye? Good news — we've got a Saturday treat for you. A ten-minute gameplay video has leaked, showing off intense shootouts in a warehouse, high-octane car chases through a futuristic city, and plenty of other tasty details. The leak originally came from a Twitch streamer, then spread to Reddit, and has now made its way to YouTube. Check out the video below while you still can — there's a good chance it'll get taken down soon.

Mindseye is launching on June 10 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

What do you think — does it look slick to you?