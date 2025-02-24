English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mortal Kombat 1

Check out T-1000 fighting in Mortal Kombat 1

Robert Patrick is once again playing the wonderful villain.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

On March 18, the T-1000 himself will appear in Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the Khaos Reigns expansion (but can of course be purchased separately). Now Netherrealm Studios are starting their hype engines and late Sunday released a first look at the character in a teaser trailer... and we're happy to report that it's Robert Patrick himself voicing him.

As you might have guessed, things get gory fast and we even get a taste of the ferocious robot's Fatality. We're keeping our fingers crossed that Peacemaker (John Cena) will comment on the fact that the T1000 looks like his dad, but whether that will actually happen remains to be seen.

Check out the video below.

HQ
Mortal Kombat 1

Related texts

0
Mortal Kombat 1Score

Mortal Kombat 1
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

NetherRealm's fighters are back to kick butt in the bloodiest way possible in a completely rebooted universe. We've checked out whether it lives up to its potential...



Loading next content