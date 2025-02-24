Check out T-1000 fighting in Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

On March 18, the T-1000 himself will appear in Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the Khaos Reigns expansion (but can of course be purchased separately). Now Netherrealm Studios are starting their hype engines and late Sunday released a first look at the character in a teaser trailer... and we're happy to report that it's Robert Patrick himself voicing him.

As you might have guessed, things get gory fast and we even get a taste of the ferocious robot's Fatality. We're keeping our fingers crossed that Peacemaker (John Cena) will comment on the fact that the T1000 looks like his dad, but whether that will actually happen remains to be seen.

Check out the video below.