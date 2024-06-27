Check out Super Mario 64 running on a Game Boy Advance

HQ

While the Nintendo DS is the best-selling portable gaming device of all time and has an incredible library of classic titles, it's no secret that it was no powerhouse. In fact, it didn't even have the same capacity as the Nintendo 64.

But thanks to the much smaller screen, it still went a long way, delivering great versions of Nintendo 64 classics. But now an inventive gentleman called Joshua Barretto has done something even more spectacular than releasing it for the Nintendo DS - he's made a version using the much weaker Game Boy Advance hardware.

He's not done yet, but via YouTube we can now get a good look at his work. And it's not hard to recognize Mario's wonderful adventure, complete with all his unique moves. Take a look below to see what you can achieve with a whole lot of talent and time.

Thanks Nintendo Life