Check out stealth gameplay from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

HQ

It was actually just over a week ago that we got a longer and more in-depth look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at the Xbox Games Showcase, as well as an extended presentation on the Official Xbox Podcast.

But... we haven't seen much gameplay, and perhaps that's why Bethesda has now released a gameplay clip via X where stealth is the focus. Here we get to see Professor Jones sneaking through icy environments and using what he finds to his advantage.

Developer MachineGames has repeatedly emphasized that the game is not a first-person shooter but an Indiana Jones simulator (mainly inspired by the older parts of the film series), and now we get fresh proof of this. Check it out for yourself below.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released later this year for PC and Xbox Series S/X (and Game Pass).