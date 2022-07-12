Cookies

Check out Stargirl: Season 3 in new video

Courtney Whitmore and her friends are fighting even meaner villains this time.

The very wholesome but also charming DC series Stargirl became quite popular when it was released two years ago, which eventually led to a second season. That one delivered as well, and also tied it closer to the Arrowverse universe, and as a result the third season is premiering next month.

Now we've gotten a first trailer of things to come, which includes plenty of heroes and villains in what seems to be more of what made the audience and critics fell in love with the series to begin with. Check it out below. It premieres on August 31 on HBO Max.

