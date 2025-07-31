Check out Spider-Man's collection in Magic: The Gathering

HQ

If you're a fan of collectible card games, you'll know that Magic: The Gathering, arguably the best known of them all, does collaborations with well-known pop culture franchises and series as part of its Universes Beyond line. In the past we've seen collaborations such as Assassin's Creed, Baldur's Gate, or the recent Final Fantasy collaboration (which has been such a success that it's taken Wizards of the Coast itself by surprise). And now they are preparing to launch a new collection that will bring a smile to the faces of Marvel comics fans, the Magic: The Gathering - Marvel's Spider-Man set.

The new card set, unveiled at SDCC last week, showed attendees at the event some of the cards that will be part of the set, illustrated by artists such as Randy Gallegos, Paolo Rivera, Simon Dominic, and Kevin Glint. Wizards of the Coast has shared some of them in high quality, which you can find below.

Regarding the playable features of this Magic: The Gathering - Marvel's Spider-Man set, it will of course take advantage of the unique abilities of the wall-crawler, friend and neighbour of New York, but also the abilities of his allies, multiversal versions, and villains. Among others, Peter Parker's Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy will be present in the collection, along with villains such as Venom, Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and many more.

The Spider-Man set in Magic: The Gathering will officially arrive on 26 September, although you will be able to start trying it out from the first week of the month in specialist shops.