Mortal Kombat 11

Check out Spawn in new Mortal Kombat 11 gameplay trailer

Todd McFarlane's enduring comic book character is preparing to enter the fray later this month.

Spawn is heading to Mortal Kombat 11 on March 17, at least in Early Access, with the full release due to land on March 23.

The news dropped during Final Kombat 2020, where we were told that comic book creator Todd McFarlane's anti-hero will finally be appearing in Netherrealm's brawler in just a few days. Spawn, once again voiced by Keith David (from the HBO series), lands first for Kombat Pack owners on March 17 (along with some new skins), before everyone gets to try out the new fighter's signature cape, chains, and battle-axe a week later.

Spawn is included in the £32.99 Kombat Pack along with the likes of The Joker, Sindel, Terminator T-800, Nightwolf and Shang Tsung, and you can see the newcomer in action below.

