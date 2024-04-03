Check out some props from the Minecraft movie

HQ

As you've probably heard before, Warner Bros and Legendary is currently working on a Minecraft movie, which already has a pretty impressive cast, starring actors like Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge and Jason Momoa.

If everything goes as planned it is supposed to be released in theaters in April 2025, and it seems like the shooting is moving forward at a brisk pace. An X user named josh_space has shared images of what seems to be obvious props from the studio were Warner is shooting the movie (in Auckland, New Zealand).

Check them out in the post below. It's worth remembering that they aren't confirmed real, but we think it's a fair chance they are legit. What do you think, does this look like Minecraft to you?